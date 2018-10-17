Ciena bolsters its Packet Networking portfolio

Ciena introduced major additions to its Packet Networking portfolio, including new Adaptive IP capabilities, coherent optics, and purpose-built hardware platforms.
The new capabilities and platforms address high-growth opportunities like the evolution from 4G to 5G, L2/L3/VNF Business Services, and Next-Generation Cable MSO Access.
Highlights:
- Service-Aware Operating System (SAOS) enhanced with IP capabilities targeted at specific high-growth applications. Ciena says its highly programmable IP architecture empowers an “Adaptive IP” approach that improves service velocity, shortens time-to-revenue, and enables highly differentiated quality of service.
- Ciena’s new 5162 Service Aggregation Platform as well as the 5170 Service Aggregation Platform will be the first to offer enhanced SAOS, enabling providers to address L3 VPN business services.
- Coherent Optics – This allows for rapid, cost-effective scaling to address ongoing bandwidth growth, specifically toward the network edge. Supporting coherent optics simplifies network designs with notable reductions in power, space, cost, and overall operational complexity.
- 6500 Packet Transport System (PTS) – The 6500 PTS converts legacy TDM business services (SONET/SDH/PDH) into packet flows to be carried over a more efficient and scalable packet network. This allows network operators to continue supporting existing TDM customers while also addressing new, high-growth applications – all over a single, converged packet-based transport network.
- Blue Planet Management Portfolio – Added to Ciena’s existing Blue Planet Management portfolio are new Layer 3-aware Route Optimization & Assurance capabilities obtained from the recent acquisition of Packet Design for improved IP network designs, operation, and management, from end-to-end.
“5G, IoT, Next-Generation Cable MSO Access, and L2/L3/VNF Business Services require that operators redefine what they need from their existing packet networks. Ciena’s new Adaptive IP capabilities provide a graceful migration path from legacy TDM (SONET/SDH/PDH) networks and traditional, closed IP-based architectures to more open, disaggregated, and programmable IP-based SDN architecture. This gives our customers greater control of their own destiny and lays the foundation of the ultimate end state – the Adaptive Network, which responds in real-time to changing demands,” stated Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services, Ciena.
https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/Ciena-Modernizes-Packet-Networking-with-Adaptive-IP-and-Coherent-Optics.html