Ciena bolsters its Packet Networking portfolio

Ciena introduced major additions to its Packet Networking portfolio, including new Adaptive IP capabilities, coherent optics, and purpose-built hardware platforms.



The new capabilities and platforms address high-growth opportunities like the evolution from 4G to 5G, L2/L3/VNF Business Services, and Next-Generation Cable MSO Access.





Highlights:



Service-Aware Operating System (SAOS) enhanced with IP capabilities targeted at specific high-growth applications. Ciena says its highly programmable IP architecture empowers an “Adaptive IP” approach that improves service velocity, shortens time-to-revenue, and enables highly differentiated quality of service.

Ciena's new 5162 Service Aggregation Platform as well as the 5170 Service Aggregation Platform will be the first to offer enhanced SAOS, enabling providers to address L3 VPN business services.

Coherent Optics – This allows for rapid, cost-effective scaling to address ongoing bandwidth growth, specifically toward the network edge. Supporting coherent optics simplifies network designs with notable reductions in power, space, cost, and overall operational complexity.

6500 Packet Transport System (PTS) – The 6500 PTS converts legacy TDM business services (SONET/SDH/PDH) into packet flows to be carried over a more efficient and scalable packet network. This allows network operators to continue supporting existing TDM customers while also addressing new, high-growth applications – all over a single, converged packet-based transport network.

Blue Planet Management Portfolio – Added to Ciena's existing Blue Planet Management portfolio are new Layer 3-aware Route Optimization & Assurance capabilities obtained from the recent acquisition of Packet Design for improved IP network designs, operation, and management, from end-to-end.

“5G, IoT, Next-Generation Cable MSO Access, and L2/L3/VNF Business Services require that operators redefine what they need from their existing packet networks. Ciena’s new Adaptive IP capabilities provide a graceful migration path from legacy TDM (SONET/SDH/PDH) networks and traditional, closed IP-based architectures to more open, disaggregated, and programmable IP-based SDN architecture. This gives our customers greater control of their own destiny and lays the foundation of the ultimate end state – the Adaptive Network, which responds in real-time to changing demands,” stated Scott McFeely, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Services, Ciena.