Ciena appoints Jamie Jefferies as VP and GM of EMEA

Ciena appointed Jamie Jefferies as Vice President and General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Most recently, Jefferies led the Ciena team that supported Verizon’s One Network initiative, a strategic effort to consolidate and operate a single seamless network infrastructure in which Ciena played a key role with its WaveLogic coherent optical and Packet Networking platforms. Before joining Ciena, Jamie held several global sales and leadership positions at Nortel Networks. He will be based in Ciena’s London office.



