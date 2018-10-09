CenturyLink intros Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections

CenturyLink launched a new Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections service that enables real-time creation and deletion of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers. Customers can now dynamically connect across hybrid cloud workloads including their private cloud and data center locations, as well as within a cloud provider such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is also included in the connectivity options.



Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections enables customers to self-provision the connections on-demand through a secure portal or via API integration. The connections is delivered over private MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 connections across CenturyLink's redundant global fiber network of more than 2,200 public and private data centers and over 100,000 on-net enterprise buildings to cloud service providers across the globe. Billing works on a pay-as-you-go model. Every dynamic connection is on an hourly rate with no long-term contract and no early termination fees.



"CenturyLink can now provide on-demand, real-time network connections between enterprise locations, public data centers and cloud service providers across the globe," said Paul Savill, senior vice president of core network and technology solutions at CenturyLink. "This also demonstrates how CenturyLink's global network and hybrid cloud management solutions make the cloud ecosystem easier for enterprises to leverage. Our on-net customers can now enjoy a network experience that matches their cloud experience—wherever they operate."