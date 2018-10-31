Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Caltech research investigates metasurface optics for bending light

Wednesday, October 31, 2018    

Researchers at Caltech are experimenting with metasurface optics to bend and focus light in a finely controllable way by using carefully designed microscopic structures on an otherwise flat surface.

In a paper published by Nature Communications on October 10, the researchers describe a technology called "folded metasurface optics," which is a way of printing multiple types of metasurfaces onto either side of a substrate, like glass.

http://www.caltech.edu/news/folded-optical-devices-manipulate-light-new-way-84235

See also