Researchers at Caltech are experimenting with metasurface optics to bend and focus light in a finely controllable way by using carefully designed microscopic structures on an otherwise flat surface.
In a paper published by Nature Communications on October 10, the researchers describe a technology called "folded metasurface optics," which is a way of printing multiple types of metasurfaces onto either side of a substrate, like glass.
http://www.caltech.edu/news/folded-optical-devices-manipulate-light-new-way-84235
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Caltech research investigates metasurface optics for bending light
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Caltech
Researchers at Caltech are experimenting with metasurface optics to bend and focus light in a finely controllable way by using carefully designed microscopic structures on an otherwise flat surface.