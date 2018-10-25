BT appoints Philip Jansen as CEO

BT Group appointed Philip Jansen as its new Chief Executive and as Executive Director on its Board.



He will join the company on 1 January 2019 and following a handover period will take over from Gavin Patterson as Chief Executive on 1 February 2019.



Philip joins from Worldpay, the global payments services group, where he will be stepping down as Co-Chief Executive at the end of the year. Philip has been Chief Executive of Worldpay since 2013, leading it through its flotation in 2015, until its combination with Vantiv in 2018 to create a global leader in eCommerce. He has previously been CEO and then Chairman of Brakes Group and has held a variety of senior roles in Sodexo Group, latterly as Chief Operating Officer and CEO, Europe, South Africa and India. Earlier in his career Philip was COO of MyTravel PLC and Managing Director of Telewest Communications PLC’s Consumer Division. He started his career with Procter and Gamble.