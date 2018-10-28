BSNL picks Nokia for Smart Pole project

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) selected Nokia to supply, install, commission and maintain the Smart Telecom Poles across India in all of BSNL's telecom circles.



The project envisions a transformation of India's cities through intelligent infrastructure.



Under the contract, Nokia will also integrate the poles with smart LED lighting systems, CCTV cameras, digital billboards and environmental sensors that provide strong revenue generation potential for the operator.