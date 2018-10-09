Broadcom samples Automotive Gigabit-capable PHY, Secure Switch and Smart Camera MCU

Broadcom expanded its portfolio of automotive Ethernet devices designed to advance in-vehicle connectivity, infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and smart mobility. The launch includes:
- 100BASE-T1 / 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY: BCM8988x
- 100BASE-T1 / 1000BASE-T1 switches with full security: BCM8955x
- Camera MCU with computer vision functionality: BCM8910x
Broadcom says Ethernet has become the de-facto networking technology for connecting various electronic systems in the car, such as body electronics, infotainment, and ADAS. High speed Ethernet links are essential in getting endpoints such as cameras, RADAR and LIDAR to transfer large amounts of data across the network for accurate real time decision making.
“We are excited to be leading the next evolution of in-vehicle connectivity and networking. Broadcom has been instrumental in developing the automotive One Pair Ethernet technology and ecosystem from inception. As new technologies make inroads into vehicles, Ethernet will play a crucial role in the next wave of automotive applications. Our latest offering of Gigabit capable portfolio and our continued efforts to define next generation PHY technologies, is empowering auto manufacturers to bring new innovations to next generation connected vehicles,” said Ali Abaye, senior director of marketing of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom.
To date, Broadcom has shipped more than 50 million automotive 100BASE-T1 BroadR-Reach PHY and switch Ethernet ports.