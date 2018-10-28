Broadcom intros first full-duplex G.fast

Broadcom introduced the first full-duplex modem implementation based on G.fast.



Broadcom said the innovation builds on the advantages of G.fast for high-density residential environments. Full-duplex utilizes the entire frequency spectrum of G.fast simultaneously in both the downstream and upstream communication paths, effectively doubling the simplex capacity of G.fast. Depending on the nature of an operator’s copper plant, this will result in either a doubling of the peak bandwidth, or the maximum distance from the distribution point to the customer premise, as compared with the existing G.fast standard.



Broadcom’s full-duplex implementation is available today on the production-released BCM65400 device family.



Broadcom is working with the next-generation G.mgfast initiative within the ITU to bring a fully-standardized full-duplex solution to the broadband market, pending completion and ratification of the new standard.



“We are excited to pioneer another innovative copper solution, one that effectively doubles the performance of current G.fast,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager, Broadband Carrier Access, Broadcom. “Full-duplex technology will provide telecom operators with yet another option to leverage the investment in their existing copper networks, with a competitive, minimal capex multi-gigabit broadband service for many years to come.”



