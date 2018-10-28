Broadcom's StrataXGS Tomahawk 3 switch series is now in mass production.
The Tomahawk 3 series supports high-density, line-rate 400GbE, 200GbE, 100GbE, and 50GbE interconnect for massive scale-out of software-defined cloud data centers. The Tomahawk 3 switch series features multiple devices at 12.8Tbps, 8.0 Tbps, and 6.4 Tbps based on the industry’s most performant 50G PAM4 / 25G NRZ SerDes technology. All devices in the series have completed extensive functional, performance, and reliability testing and have been qualified for volume production.
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Broadcom confirms mass production of 12.8 Tbps Tomahawk 3 Switch
Sunday, October 28, 2018 Broadcom
Broadcom's StrataXGS Tomahawk 3 switch series is now in mass production.