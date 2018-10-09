Bloomberg: Hacked Supermicro Hardware Found in U.S. Telecom

Bloomberg is reporting that compromised hardware from Super Micro Computer was discovered in the network of a major U.S. telecom carrier in August. The name of the carrier was not disclosed. Bloomberg said evidence of the hardware hack was provided by Yossi Appleboum, who is co-CEO of Sepio Systems, a security consultancy based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.



Super Micro is still refuting the claims and no information regarding tampered servers.



https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-09/new-evidence-of-hacked-supermicro-hardware-found-in-u-s-telecom?srnd=premium





