AWS grew at 46% clip in Q3

Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated $6.679 billion in revenue in Q3 2018, up 46% compared to a year ago. The business unit achieved operating income of $2.077 billion for the quarter, up 77% compared to year ago.



The annualized run rate is now above $26 billion.



Operating margin for AWS was 31%, while capital leases for data centers were up 9% yoy.



AWS Highlights for Q3



AWS will open an infrastructure region in South Africa in the first half of 2020. The new AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region will consist of three Availability Zones.

Currently, AWS provides 55 Availability Zones across 19 infrastructure regions worldwide, with another 12 Availability Zones across four AWS Regions in Bahrain, Hong Kong SAR, Sweden, and a second GovCloud Region in the U.S. expected to come online in the coming months.

New customer commitments and major migrations during the quarter: DoorDash is all-in on AWS; Hubspot and Samsung Heavy Industries selected AWS as their Preferred Public Cloud Provider; and Yelp moved its master database from its own data center to AWS, completing its migration to the AWS cloud.

AWS announced a multi-year, global agreement to build a new multi-billion dollar DXC to deliver IT migration, application transformation, and business innovation to global Fortune 1000 clients.

AWS announced the general availability of new High Memory instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for large in-memory databases, including production deployments of SAP HANA.

AWS announced the general availability of T3 instances, the next generation of burstable general-purpose instances for Amazon EC2.

AWS announced general availability of a high frequency instance (z1d) for Amazon EC2, as well as the next generation of memory optimized instances (R5), and memory optimized instances with local storage (R5d).

AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a new deployment option for Amazon Aurora that automatically starts, scales, and shuts down database capacity with per-second billing for applications with less predictable usage patterns.

AWS announced Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) on VMware.



