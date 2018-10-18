Is it possible to fully automate the service migration for all clients during a major network upgrade?
Ruben Van Den Brink, Head of Network for Surf.Net, discusses the migration process to the eigth generation of the national research network serving the Netherlands.
https://youtu.be/7x0rDcEJsME
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Automating Service Migration during Network Upgrades
Juniper, Netherlands, SurfNet
