Thursday, October 18, 2018

Automating Service Migration during Network Upgrades

Is it possible to fully automate the service migration for all clients during a major network upgrade?

Ruben Van Den Brink, Head of Network for Surf.Net, discusses the migration process to the eigth generation of the national research network serving the Netherlands.



https://youtu.be/7x0rDcEJsME

