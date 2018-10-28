AT&T previews NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot over mmWave

AT&T took another step toward 5G with completion of the first millimeter wave mobile 5G browsing session.



The test used NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot and was occurred in Waco, Texas over network infrastructure from Ericsson. This is the first standards-based mobile 5G device in the world able to access a live millimeter wave 5G network.



“This proves we are well on our way to the promise of mobile 5G for consumers,” stated David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment.



AT&T plans to launch 5G in at least 12 cities this year and 19 cities in early 2019.



http://att.com/5Gnews