AT&T has activated its LTE network in Line 2 of the Mexico City Metro, bringing connectivity to more than 800,000 daily users of this route. AT&T has also enabled free Wi-Fi in all 24 stations of the route. Line 2 is the 4th connected line by the company as part of the Mexico City Metro connectivity project to help reduce the digital gap in the country.
Line 2 is on average 6 meters deep. It runs from Cuatro Caminos to Tasqueña, and it has 24 stations; 14 of them are underground and 10 above ground. In addition, this line has some emblematic stations that go through Mexico City’s Historical Downtown, such as Hidalgo, Bellas Artes and Zócalo.
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
AT&T brings LTE to Mexico City’s Metro Line 2
