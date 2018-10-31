AT&T brings LTE to Mexico City’s Metro Line 2

AT&T has activated its LTE network in Line 2 of the Mexico City Metro, bringing connectivity to more than 800,000 daily users of this route. AT&T has also enabled free Wi-Fi in all 24 stations of the route. Line 2 is the 4th connected line by the company as part of the Mexico City Metro connectivity project to help reduce the digital gap in the country.



Line 2 is on average 6 meters deep. It runs from Cuatro Caminos to Tasqueña, and it has 24 stations; 14 of them are underground and 10 above ground. In addition, this line has some emblematic stations that go through Mexico City’s Historical Downtown, such as Hidalgo, Bellas Artes and Zócalo.