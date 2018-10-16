Arista integrates Mojo wireless into its campus architcture

Arista Networks unveiled the next phase in its campus architecture by introducing wireless networking into its CloudVision platform.



The wireless capabilities, which are based on Arista's acquisition of Mojo Networks, include access points for a controller-less wireless network. These AP solutions are available in disaggregated options harnessing the power of cloud, machine learning and cognitive computing to deliver great experiences to WiFi users.



Arista's CloudVision's Device Analyzer provides inventory and deep flow analysis of all connected devices. Arista said campus administrators can access device type, connectivity method, location and communication patterns. This visibility enables an administrator to identify unauthorized traffic and compromised endpoints. Since CloudVision spans the data center and the campus, customers can leverage a single platform for end-to-end troubleshooting.



The Arista Cognitive WiFi software and family of disaggregated access points is available now, including the new Client Journey and WiFi Tracer feature sets. Arista’s CloudVision for Campus is available in Q4 2018 for early field trials and general availability in the first half of 2019.



Arista’s Cognitive WiFi is based on a similar CMP model for cognitive analytics unifying the operational experience across wired and wireless. CloudVision WiFi enhances real-time insight into the experience of WiFi clients to connect and utilize the network.



