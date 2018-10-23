Arista debuts 32-port 400G Ethernet switches

Arista Networks introduced its first two switches supporting 400 Gigabit Ethernet and designed for high-density leaf spine data center networks, including 100G connectivity to servers and 400G connectivity in the leaf-spine fabric.



Both of the new Arista 7060X4 Series switches are based on the Broadcom 12.8 Tbps Tomahawk 3 silicon, support 32 400G ports in a compact 1U chassis. In addition, each 400G port can be split into four 100G ports, which supports a total of 128 100G ports in a 1U chassis.



Enhancements in Arista EOS traffic management and load balancing take advantage of on-chip improvements in buffering and routing resources.

4X increase in bandwidth density compared to existing 100G 1U switches

Optimized shared buffer to lower application latency for AI and storage workloads

Elephant Flow Detector for advanced traffic management

Traffic awareness with Dynamic Load Balancing and Dynamic Group Multipath to improve performance in large cloud and HPC networks

Increased routing capacity combined with 2X IO increase for hyperscale leaf-spine

Low power optimized with uncompromised performance at 12.8 Tbps

Consistent EOS support including cloud-based automation, analytics and availability

Choice of OSFP and QSFP-DD optics supporting 50G/100G/200G and 400G speeds

Moving network tiers to 400G with high density 100G compute maximizes the performance of next-generation applications such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and server-less compute through greater network speeds and by eliminating oversubscription between leaf and spine tiers.





The switches uses industry-standard optics for 400G and offers the choice of two optical module form factors - OSFP and QSFP-DD. Both form factors offer a wide choice of 400G optics and cables, including optics that provide backward compatibility for 100G ports."We are delighted to introduce our first 400G switching platforms delivering four times the throughput, double the price/performance and double the power efficiency of our previous 100G platforms," said Andreas Bechtolsheim, Arista's Chairman and Chief Development Officer. "These products will address pent up demand for more bandwidth in cloud networks, allowing cloud service providers to build much more scalable networks."Arista said both switches are fully qualified for its EOS.