Arctic Wolf raises $45 million for Cyber Security Ops Center service

Arctic Wolf Networks, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California with offices in Ontario, Canada, raised $45 million in series C funding for its security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service.



Arctic Wolf will use the new funding to accelerate company growth and meet the soaring demand for its SOC-as-a-service offering.



The Arctic Wolf service provides a cloud-based security incident and event management (SIEM) application combined with a team of expert security engineers committed to the client's operational requirements.



The new funding was led by Future Fund with participation from new investors Adams Street and Unusual Ventures, as well as existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Sonae Investment Management and Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC. To date, Arctic Wolf has raised $91.2 million.



“Our growing team of security engineers is redefining the economics of security to protect companies of all sizes,” said Brian NeSmith, CEO and co-founder of Arctic Wolf. “In addition to supporting continued company growth, the funding will accelerate expansion of our service offering, as we continue to scale and expand to meet our customers’ individualized needs. We look forward to continuing our momentum and building out our internal vulnerability assessment and endpoint detection and response capabilities, in particular.”





Arctic Wolf is headed by Brian NeSmith, who previously was CEO of Blue Coat Systems. Before that, he was the CEO of Ipsilon Networks (acquired by Nokia).