Aquantia delivers 10GbE laptop docking station

10GbE to the laptop is coming.



Akitio, a supplier of premium laptop accessories based in Orange County, California, is using Aquantia's AQtion AQC107 Ethernet controller for their new Thunder3 Dock Pro with 10GbE.



The new docking station will support both Windows and macOS. A single cable connected to the Akitio Thunder3 Dock Pro provides a 10GbE port, as well as a variety of other connections including an SD 4.0 card reader, a CFAST 2.0 card reader, an eSATA port, a DisplayPort, an additional Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB 3.1 ports.



LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing at Aquantia: “Akitio is changing the mobility game. The possibilities are endless for users – there’s more network speed, more pixels, more performance and zero compromise. Finally, slim light laptops can offer the same versatility as traditional tower designs. The Thunder3 Dock Pro with the AQC107 controller offers a fresh approach to delivering Multi-Gig capabilities to an underserved market.”



http://www.aquantia.com.