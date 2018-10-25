ADVA reports fourth quarter in a row with sequential growth

ADVA Optical Networking reported Q3 2018 revenue of EUR 126.2 million, up 2% from EUR 123.8 million in Q2 2018 and increased by 13.5% from EUR 111.2 million in the same year-ago period. Revenues for Q3 2018 were within the guidance forecast the company provided on July 19, 2018 of between EUR 123 million and EUR 133 million.



Net income for Q3 2018 was EUR 3.9 million, down from EUR 4.6 million in Q2 2018 and significantly improved in comparison to the same year-ago period net loss of EUR 14.0 million.



“Q3 2018 was the company’s fourth quarter in a row with sequential growth,” said Uli Dopfer, CFO, ADVA. “In addition to our top line momentum, our solid profitability confirms that we are on the right track to further scale our business. Our forecast for the current fourth quarter points to further sequential growth as well as a year-over-year increase compared to Q4 2017. The positive order intake and the overall healthy demand from numerous important customers provide a solid backdrop for us for the remaining fiscal year and beyond.”