ADVA launches TIP Voyager packet/optical

ADVA announced commercial availability of its open and disaggregated packet optical solution based on the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Voyager system.



The Voyager packet optical terminal essentially combines optical transport with packet switching and routing in one extremely compact device. Wrapped around this white box terminal and its operating system, ADVA provides an open line system, network management capabilities and a full range of à la carte services, including installation, commissioning, maintenance and monitoring.



ADVA said its Voyager solution presents customers with a turnkey approach to developing packet optical networks that can be integrated into their existing architectures.



By combining hardware, software and services from multiple partners in one unique bundle, customers benefit from an easy-to-use and completely open solution. Long-term Voyager partners, Celestica and Cumulus, have played key roles in bringing the new packet optical solution to market and will be instrumental with the first customer deployments.



“Today isn't only about delivering an industry first; it's about taking a moment to realize what everyone involved in this project has achieved,” said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. “In just over two years, we've worked with multiple partners to develop a completely open and disaggregated packet optical solution that presents customers with a genuinely new and hassle-free approach to networking. Together, we've created building blocks that enable our customers to reduce costs and take much of the complexity out of their networks. Ultimately, this is what the project's always been about – openness, simplicity and ease of use.”



“Our work with ADVA as part of TIP’s Open Optical Packet Transport Project Group has been key to delivering this milestone. We’re pleased to see this project evolve from a simple idea through to commercial realization,” said Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, co-chair, Open Optical Packet Transport project group, TIP, and director, engineering, Facebook. “It will be fascinating to see how the marketplace leverages the Voyager solution and the impact it will have on the industry.”



