ADVA commits to TIP's disaggregated cell site gateway

ADVA announced its commitment to developing a complete commercial solution to support the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) group.



ADVA said its solution will comprise a fully tested and integrated white box gateway device and a comprehensive bundle of installation, commissioning and monitoring services. ADVA will be working closely with partners, including Edgecore, to develop the cell site gateway device. Commercial availability is targetted for the second half of 2019.



“What we're announcing today will give mobile network operators a simple and complete solution to a key problem with their 5G rollouts: How do they cost-effectively deploy hundreds of thousands of cell site gateways to meet 5G traffic demands?” said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. “We're helping to steer the DCSG group forward and rapidly bring a solution to market that answers a very real problem for operators across the globe. What stands us apart here is our previous success in the TIP environment. We know what it takes to push an idea from concept to reality and it’s something we’ll do again here.”



“What we're developing with the team at ADVA has the potential to dramatically change the whole nature of cell site gateways,” said Luis MartinGarcia, co-chair, DCSG project group, TIP, and manager, network technologies, Facebook. “By moving away from a closed proprietary system to an open, disaggregated and vendor-neutral infrastructure, mobile network operators have a genuine opportunity to increase network efficiencies.”



“With ever increasing bandwidth demands and the upcoming rollout of 5G services, mobile networks are perfectly suited for the deployment of high-volume, disaggregated and open network elements, which have been proven to lower costs and increase service flexibility in our customers’ telecom and data center networks,” said Mark Basham, VP, business development, EMEA, Edgecore Networks.