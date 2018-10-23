ADTRAN shows SDN-Enabled Broadband Access with ONF

At this week's Broadband World Forum in Berlin, ADTRAN is participating in an SDN-Enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) demonstration with the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). ADTRAN is showcasing its integration with multiple OLT and ONU vendors in the latest version of the SEBA reference architecture.



ADTRAN’s OLT and ONU solutions are shown in a SEBA pod that is on display in ONF’s Booth (Hall 22a, Booth No. B116). The ONF defines SEBA as a lightweight platform based on a variant of R-CORD (Residential Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter). It supports a broad range of virtualized access technologies at the network edge, as well as both residential access and wireless backhaul.



“This demonstration highlights the value that SEBA brings in allowing multiple OLT and ONU vendors to seamlessly interoperate in an open, multi-vendor environment, leveraging open source software platforms developed through the ONF and its partners,” ADTRAN CTO, Americas, Robert Conger said. “ADTRAN fully supports this vision, and it is part of our broader strategy to help operators accelerate the adoption and deployment of SD-Access systems that align with the industry’s leading blueprint for next-generation broadband architectures.”





