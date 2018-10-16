ADTRAN posted Q3 revenue of $140.3 million

ADTRAN reported third quarter 2018 revenue of $140.3 million compared to $185.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. Net income was $7.6 million compared to $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were $0.16 compared to $0.33 for the third quarter of 2017.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.21 compared to $0.37 for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share include the expense of stock-based compensation, acquisition related amortizations and other expenses, and restructuring expenses. The reconciliation between GAAP earnings per share, diluted, and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, is in the table provided.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Total revenue for the quarter grew 10% sequentially, including the effect of a late start to our G.fast shipments to the Asia-Pacific region. Notwithstanding the G.fast shipment impact, our third quarter results showed strong improvements in gross margins and operating expenses. On a regional basis, sales contributions followed typical seasonal patterns with growth in the Americas, expected seasonal declines in Europe and growth in Asia-Pacific, driven by new customer activity. Looking forward, we are very encouraged by the continued momentum in ultra-broadband shipments to both carriers and MSOs globally as service providers continue to evolve their networks to meet changing customer expectations.”