ADTRAN opens the door to 10G PON residential

ADTRAN introduced a 10G PON residential optical network terminal (ONT) -- opening the door to mass market 10G PON deployment by offering a multi-gigabit, symmetric alternative to single gigabit capable GPON, EPON, Gfast and DOCSIS 3.1 services. The company already offered 10G PON business ONTs.



The new ADTRAN SDX 621X ONT supports symmetrical 10G PON technologies and uses a flexible optics approach that enables service providers to support existing fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers, while also simultaneously supporting higher-bandwidth business and 4G/5G “anyhaul” services over a single, common network.



“The original use cases for 10G PON focused on multi-gigabit enterprise and infrastructure backhaul services, given the high costs of 10G PON ONT optics,” Ovum Principal Analyst Julie Kunstler said. “Technical innovation, as seen within the ADTRAN 10G PON solution, along with economies of scale spurred by 10G deployments globally, are driving down the cost difference between GPON and 10G. Consequently, 10G PON is now a viable option for residential subscriber deployments, and operators understand the competitive and future-proofing benefits of moving to 10G.”“The demand for higher capacity fiber access will continue to grow as new applications enter the market and operators look to increase efficiency by converging all services onto a common infrastructure,” ADTRAN Portfolio Director for Fiber Access Ryan McCowan said. “With 100G switching, 10G access, and now mass-market 10G CPE, covered by end-to-end open service orchestration, ADTRAN is leading the next wave in fiber broadband.”