Accedian intros service analytics

Accedian introduced its service analytics solution, SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ, for providing network and IT operations teams a single, unified view of how their network is behaving and how subscribers are experiencing the network, enabling the prioritization of the most severe customer-impacting issues for immediate resolution.



Accedian said its software can provide full stack views into service availability and performance—in real time and in context. DataHUB IQ combines and correlates highly granular active and passive monitoring metrics from the SkyLIGHT portfolio with network data from other vendors and sources. Machine learning capabilities are used to detect anomalies from baseline performance, to provide insight into network behavior and issues, and to predict future network issues before they occur. This real-time, contextual insight can be used to automate the performance of virtual and hybrid networks, particularly for closed-loop automation and self-healing networks.



DataHUB IQ provides a unified view of the behavior and performance of a network, the services running on it, and the quality customers are truly experiencing. It ensures that network and IT operations teams save time and costs to obtain performance insight, to reduce resources consumed by multiple reporting tools, and to increase the effectiveness of closed-loop automation and self-healing.



“The move towards cloud networks and architectures puts immense strain on those tasked with managing their performance,” said Patrick Ostiguy, Founder, President and CEO of Accedian. “SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ provides a ‘single pane of glass’ through which network and IT operations can troubleshoot network and service problems, using machine learning to identify, predict and prevent issues soon to occur. SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ will dramatically alter the economics of network and service management going forward.”



Accedian and Colt will take part in a live demonstration of the platform during the Service Assurance Proof of Concept showcase at MEF18. The demonstration will show how SkyLIGHT DataHUB IQ leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect service issues and then dynamically adjust MEF 3.0 service parameters in a closed-loop system—across domains, between vendors, and using open APIs aligned with MEF LSO standards.



http://www.accedian.com/datahubiq