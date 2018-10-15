Monday, October 15, 2018

A10 upgrades its multi-cloud analytics and management platform

A10 Networks released a major upgrade to its multi-cloud analytics and management platform, the A10 Harmony Controller.

The upgrade expands A10’s advanced security and connected intelligence capabilities via a new Harmony App that supports A10’s enterprise SSL inspection solution, Thunder SSLi (SSL Insight). The solution provides enterprises with full visibility into encrypted traffic.

Some key features:

  • Centralized management for multi-site deployments and simplified policy distribution to reduce TCO and improve security staff efficiency.
  • Advanced analytics with actionable insights into traffic categorization, anomalies and suspicious activities for easy troubleshooting and rapid response, ensuring ongoing operations.
  • Application detection and control for user behavior analysis, increasing employee productivity and improving operational efficiency.
  • Simplified, wizard-driven configuration for rapid deployment to minimize operational complexity.

