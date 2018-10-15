A10 upgrades its multi-cloud analytics and management platform

A10 Networks released a major upgrade to its multi-cloud analytics and management platform, the A10 Harmony Controller.



The upgrade expands A10’s advanced security and connected intelligence capabilities via a new Harmony App that supports A10’s enterprise SSL inspection solution, Thunder SSLi (SSL Insight). The solution provides enterprises with full visibility into encrypted traffic.



Some key features:





Centralized management for multi-site deployments and simplified policy distribution to reduce TCO and improve security staff efficiency.

Advanced analytics with actionable insights into traffic categorization, anomalies and suspicious activities for easy troubleshooting and rapid response, ensuring ongoing operations.

Application detection and control for user behavior analysis, increasing employee productivity and improving operational efficiency.

Simplified, wizard-driven configuration for rapid deployment to minimize operational complexity.



