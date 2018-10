A10 Networks posts Q3 sales of $60 million, better than expectations

A10 Networks reported Q3 2018 revenue of $60.5 million, compared with $62.0 million in third quarter 2017. GAAP gross margin of 78.5 percent, non-GAAP gross margin of 78.8 percent. There was a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.03 per share.





“We delivered a solid third quarter achieving revenue of $60.5 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. In the quarter, we continued to execute on our initiatives to transform our sales team, sharpen our focus on execution and expand our advanced suite of 5G, security and cloud solutions, and we are pleased with the initial results of our efforts,” said Lee Chen, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks.