ZenFi + Cross River Fiber merger creates NJ-NYC powerhouse

ZenFi Networks, which operates a high fiber count network across all five boroughs of the City of New York, completed its previously announced merger with Cross River Fiber, which operates high-capacity and latency-sensitive fiber optic backbone spans throughout New Jersey and New York. The deal will create a leading communications infrastructure provider in the New York and New Jersey metro areas with more than 700 route miles of fiber optic network, 130 on-net buildings, 49 colocation facilities and 1,700 outdoor wireless locations with more than 3,000 under contract. Financial terms were not disclosed.



"We celebrate a new milestone as we formally merge two of the region’s most highly regarded communication infrastructure providers into one agile, innovative organization dedicated to delivering solutions to clients more efficiently,” comments Ray LaChance, CEO of ZenFi Networks. “This transaction enhances our network reach, deepens our product portfolio, and delivers a premier regional communications network infrastructure that is the foundation for 5G network deployments and tomorrow’s evolving network technology needs.”



“I am excited about the future as we blend the considerable talents and experience of both companies,” shares Vincenzo Clemente, newly appointed President and COO of ZenFi Networks. "Combined, we will draw on our decades of experience to push the boundaries of infrastructure innovation, all while remaining focused on efficiently delivering and expanding purpose-built fiber optic networks and wireless solutions for our clients."







