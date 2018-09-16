Zayo wins another dark fiber contract in Europe

Zayo announced that aan international carrier has selected it for a pan-European dark fiber backbone. The name of the customer was not disclosed.



Zayo said this dark fiber project includes a nearly 3,500 route-mile network with dozens of ILA stations, connecting four major European markets. It leverages Zayo’s in-place network in the U.K. and Western Europe. The solution supports the carrier’s European expansion, providing capacity and latency advantages.



The carrier connects to Zayo’s network via subsea cables in Marseille, a strategic gateway and intercontinental aggregation point. Zayo provides diverse fiber routes from Marseille that connect to Paris, Frankfurt, London and other European markets.



