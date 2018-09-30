Zayo to supply high-bandwidth IP to Mexican carrier

Zayo announced a contract to provide a high-bandwidth IP solution to a leading Mexican carrier. The solution will facilitate interconnection to U.S.-based content, gaming and webscale companies via Zayo’s data center at 1950 N. Stemmons in Dallas.



Zayo operates a Tier 1 IP backbone delivering IP solutions in North American and European data centers and Internet exchange points.



“We continue to see growing demand from global carriers for interconnection, and we are leveraging our international experience to make inroads in strategic markets,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “This transaction is a success story of flexibility and agility, underscoring our commitment to global customers. In addition to this IP solution, we are providing the platform for this carrier to connect to major markets that Zayo serves.”



