Verizon opens more 5G labs

Verizon is expanding its 5G incubator program with new locations on the East and West Coasts.



Building on its first 5G innovation center in NYC, Verizon now plans to open 5G Labs in Washington DC, Palo Alto CA, Waltham MA, and Los Angeles CA. The goal of the labs is "to explore the boundaries of 5G technology, co-create new use applications and hardware, and engage with the community through programming designed to encourage local innovators to rethink what’s possible in a 5G world."



Each Verizon 5G Lab location will concentrate on industries and technologies that draw from local expertise:



New York City – media and financial technology

Waltham, MA – robotics, healthcare and real-time enterprise solutions

Palo Alto, CA – emerging technology, education and big data

Washington, DC – public safety and first responders, cyber security and hospitality

Los Angeles, CA – immersive experiences such as augmented reality and holograms



