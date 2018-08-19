Verizon completes 5G-NR call to smartphone

Verizon completed an end-to-end call with a smartphone form factor test device on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network.



The test, which occurred in Minneapolis, MN, used a prototype smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 5G modem and RF subsystem silicon and network infrastructure supplied by Ericsson. The transmissions were completed over Verizon's 39 GHz spectrum and an Ericsson millimeter wave radio through the Ericsson non-standalone Option 3x core.



"This latest demonstration is significant because it took place over commercial 5G NR network equipment to a test device in the form factor of the handheld devices our customers will eventually use on our 5G network," said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. "



Verizon intends to launch 5G residential broadband service this year in four markets in the U.S. - Los Angeles, Sacramento, Houston and Indianapolis, followed by a mobile 5G solution









“The cadence and frequency of these significant milestone achievements from Verizon and Nokia show just how quickly we’re taking the promise of 5G technology from the lab to the field and to the marketplace where our customers will ultimately use this revolutionary technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “We said Verizon will be first to 5G, and our latest milestone moves us closer to fulfilling that promise.”



“Nokia and Verizon have had a tremendous summer for 5G innovations and technology advancements,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks, Nokia. “We are thrilled to be on the forefront of this new technology, helping Verizon make yet another significant stride towards becoming the first-mover to the market.”



Verizon and Nokia complete 5G NR mobility call Nokia, Verizon



The test, which took place at Nokia’s campus in Murray Hill, NJ, used two 5G NR radios on a Nokia building and a third radio/receiver in a vehicle outfitted with equipment to measure transmission statistics. The transmission used 28 GHz spectrum. Seamless 5G NR Layer 3 3GPP-compliant mobility handoffs were achieved between the two sectors (intra-gNB and inter-DU).



Verizon and Nokia announced a 5G milestone: the first successful transmission of a 3GPP New Radio (NR) 5G signal to a receiver situated in a moving vehicle, seamlessly handing off the signal from one radio sector to another.The test, which took place at Nokia’s campus in Murray Hill, NJ, used two 5G NR radios on a Nokia building and a third radio/receiver in a vehicle outfitted with equipment to measure transmission statistics. The transmission used 28 GHz spectrum. Seamless 5G NR Layer 3 3GPP-compliant mobility handoffs were achieved between the two sectors (intra-gNB and inter-DU). Verizon and Nokia announced another 5G milestone: completion of the first over-the-air, end-to-end data transmission on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network in Washington DC. The signal was carried over commercially deployed Nokia radio equipment and Verizon’s millimeter wave spectrum and 5G network core to a Nokia test van parked in downtown Washington. “The cadence and frequency of these significant milestone achievements from Verizon and Nokia show just how quickly we’re taking the promise of 5G technology from the lab to the field and to the marketplace where our customers will ultimately use this revolutionary technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “We said Verizon will be first to 5G, and our latest milestone moves us closer to fulfilling that promise.”“Nokia and Verizon have had a tremendous summer for 5G innovations and technology advancements,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks, Nokia. “We are thrilled to be on the forefront of this new technology, helping Verizon make yet another significant stride towards becoming the first-mover to the market.”