Verizon and Nokia complete 5G-NR data call in Wash DC

Verizon and Nokia announced another 5G milestone: completion of the first over-the-air, end-to-end data transmission on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network in Washington DC. The signal was carried over commercially deployed Nokia radio equipment and Verizon’s millimeter wave spectrum and 5G network core to a Nokia test van parked in downtown Washington.



“The cadence and frequency of these significant milestone achievements from Verizon and Nokia show just how quickly we’re taking the promise of 5G technology from the lab to the field and to the marketplace where our customers will ultimately use this revolutionary technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “We said Verizon will be first to 5G, and our latest milestone moves us closer to fulfilling that promise.”



“Nokia and Verizon have had a tremendous summer for 5G innovations and technology advancements,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks, Nokia. “We are thrilled to be on the forefront of this new technology, helping Verizon make yet another significant stride towards becoming the first-mover to the market.”









The test, which took place at Nokia’s campus in Murray Hill, NJ, used two 5G NR radios on a Nokia building and a third radio/receiver in a vehicle outfitted with equipment to measure transmission statistics. The transmission used 28 GHz spectrum. Seamless 5G NR Layer 3 3GPP-compliant mobility handoffs were achieved between the two sectors (intra-gNB and inter-DU).



“Unlike some of the incremental 5G technology announcements we’ve seen lately, tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “By taking these tests out of the lab and into the field, we’re replicating the experience users will ultimately have in a 5G mobility environment.”



