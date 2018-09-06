Vantage Data Centers completes Santa Clara data center -- 75MW

Vantage Data Centers completed construction of its final data center at its Santa Clara, California campus, known as V5. The new four-story addition adds 15MW of critical IT load, bringing the campus total to 75MW. This campus is the largest in Silicon Valley. The addition also features a new cooling system that uses a combination of outside air and a chilled water loop, which uses recycled water and modular chiller and dry-cooler technology designed to minimize water usage while maintaining ultra-low PUEs. The water loop also utilizes non-potable grey water, further reducing impact on local water resources. The facility also supports both traditional and high-density data center designs.



“Silicon Valley continues to be a vital and strategic market for our customers,” said Vantage President and Chief Executive Officer Sureel Choksi. “With the final facility on our first Santa Clara campus complete, and construction of our 69MW Matthew Street campus also in Santa Clara well underway, Vantage can support the growth of enterprises, cloud and hyperscale customers well into the future.”



Vantage is also building a new 42-acre, 108MW campus in Ashburn, Virginia. The first 24MW building, which will provide 6MW of initial capacity on this completely new campus, is scheduled to be completed in early 2019.



The new expansion contains several features designed to enhance sustainability while maintaining a low total cost of ownership.



