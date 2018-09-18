United Smart Cities and Deutsche Telekom form partnership

Deutsche Telekom has formed a partnership with United Smart Cities, which is a global initiative established and coordinated by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in cooperation with the Organization for International Economic Relations (OiER). The goal is to address key issues cities face today by providing tangible projects and solutions in cooperation with cities across the globe.



Initial area of focus include smart street lighting, air quality monitoring or smart parking.





"Cities are the hubs of the future and need individual integrated solutions to solve their challenges. Our partnership with Deutsche Telekom enables the development and showcasing of these solutions," states Kari Aina Eik, Executive Director, United Smart Cities.





