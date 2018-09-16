Telstra extends its Global Media Network in Europe

Telstra Broadcast Services has expanded the reach and scale of the Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) in Europe by building through partnerships with GlobalConnect, TDF Group, NEP, MTI Teleport Munchen and SIS Live.



The expanded network, which includes existing partners The Switch and AT&T, will now deliver seamless feeds across Europe, USA and Asia connected by fibre enabling the creation and delivery of new services such as Ultra HD and 4K. Telstra's worldwide highly-resilient network is built on a four fibre system with 99.999% availability.



The Telstra GMN embeds native connection with satellite and teleports facilitating the inclusion of hard-to-reach places around the globe to nearly 2,500+ end points including:

1000 customers – media and sports companies USA, UK, Europe, Asia and Australia

1500 venues including many of the top sports and entertainment venues in USA, UK, Europe and Australia

10 Teleports



Trevor Boal, Head of Telstra Broadcast Services says the expansion is part of Telstra’s strategy to grow its position across the European continent and help businesses expand, particularly into the Asia Pacific region.



