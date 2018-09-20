Telia Carrier to offer Cloud Connect service in TierPoint's US data centers

Telia Carrier will offer its Cloud Connect service across 25 TierPoint data centers in the U.S. across 14 metro areas, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Omaha, Philadelphia, Raleigh, St. Louis, and Seattle.



Telia Carrier’s Cloud Connect provides multiple, geographically diverse connections to the world’s largest cloud providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM.



Customers in TierPoint’s facilities will also benefit from access to Telia Carrier’s MEF 2.0 certified data center-to-data center Ethernet service, which connects to more than 150 Points-of-Presence worldwide.



“As enterprises continue to entrust their critical business processes to the cloud, direct and secure connectivity which bypasses the public internet becomes vital,” said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. “In partnering with TierPoint, we’re able to bring enhanced global connectivity and our award winning customer care to many additional new locations, providing the quality of service and performance that enterprise customers expect. We’re really excited about expanding this relationship and in particular, the tangible benefits it will bring to TierPoint’s customers.”



“This new partnership with Telia Carrier is yet another key step in the process of expanding the connectivity options for clients using our data centers and cloud pods,” said TierPoint Chief Technology Officer Terry Morrison. “It further enhances our market-leading, edge-infrastructure solutions.”





Earlier this month, Telia Carrier announced the activation of a new PoP (Point-of-Presence) in Tokyo, Japan. Telia Carrier noted that recently there has been a significant increase in the amount of IP traffic moving through APAC, a region that loves its online gaming, rich Internet and video content.