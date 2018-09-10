Tele2 Netherlands has deployed Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical

Tele2 Netherlands has deployed Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai coherent optical solution to increase the capacity of its network, lower operating costs and support a tremendous increase in mobile video data traffic driven by Netflix and YouTube.



Tele2 Netherlands services both domestic and large enterprise customers, and manages a portfolio of fixed telephone, mobile phone, broadband and digital television products.



Ciena said its 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic Ai, the industry’s first programmable coherent modem that can scale to 400Gbps per wavelength, enables Tele2 Netherlands to deploy 300G and 400G wavelengths across most of its existing network. In addition, Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai provides Tele2 Netherlands new levels of intelligence and visibility into the network so it can adapt and make autonomous decisions to improve performance.



“Our customers are constantly on the move, and making sure they are connected, be it via email, the web, social media, navigation or any other application, is our top priority. With Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai technology, we can support our customers today and seamlessly scale for future applications,” stated Meile de Haan, CTO, Tele2 Netherlands.



“Service providers around the world are taking significant steps to address their customers’ growing appetite for cloud-based services and mobile data, and Tele2 Netherlands is no exception. With WaveLogic Ai they can increase capacity, monitor, control, and ensure the network can adapt to accommodate changing user demands,” said Frank Miller, CTO EMEA, Ciena.



