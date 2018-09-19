Talari debuts "Cloud Connect" SD-WAN

Talari Networks introduced its new "Cloud Connect" solution for hybrid multi-cloud enterprise networks.



The company says its multi-tenant Cloud Connect platform ensures MPLS-class reliability and Quality of Experience (QoE) when accessing multiple SaaS and public cloud services. The cloud-first approach aims to deliver the same reliability benefits of Talari’s failsafe SD-WAN site-to-site connectivity while bringing cost savings and independence from proprietary carrier lock-in.



Talari’s solution enables cost-effective and efficient high QOE connectivity to Software as a Service (SaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), cloud service gateways, and managed Network as a Service (NaaS) offerings through a new high-availability connection called a Cloud Conduit. Underlying the immediate commercial appeal of the Talari Cloud Connect solution, Talari is announcing the support of several leading UCaaS, NaaS and Cloud Service providers (CSPs). Partners including RingCentral, Evolve IP, Pure IP, Meta Networks and Mode are the first to offer Cloud Connect support.



“Prior to working with RingCentral and Talari, our firm’s cloud services were dependent on separate and expensive dedicated circuits for messaging, voice, video, meetings, and conferencing,” said Jason Kasch, CIO at Structural Group. “The addition of Talari’s new Cloud Connect solution within Ring Central’s Unified Communication offering helps boost service reliability while simplifying cloud management and network troubleshooting.”



“Talari’s customers are heavily invested in complex cloud business applications to securely power everyday operations reliably and at scale,” said Patrick Sweeney, CEO at Talari Networks. “Talari Cloud Connect ensures secure, reliable, predictable access to SaaS and cloud-based network services, without enterprises being forced to bear the burden and complexity of deploying and managing SD-WAN infrastructure in the cloud. Cloud Connect helps enterprises and their cloud services providers deliver full multi-link visibility, reliability and bi-directional QoS while accessing cloud/SaaS-based apps.”



