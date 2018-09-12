T-Mobile to deploy small cells on Crown Castle properties

T-Mobile and Crown Castle are extending their long-term, strategic relationship to cover the deployment of additional small cells within their existing footprint and light up small cells in new markets.



T-Mobile will use the small cells to enhance 4G LTE network capacity and prepare for 5G deployments.



“This agreement expands our long-term partnership with Crown Castle,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile. “By installing additional small cell locations, our customers will have an improved wireless experience with LTE and as we migrate to 5G.”



“Our expanded agreement with T-Mobile strengthens our longstanding relationship and provides a variety of economic benefits to local governments, businesses, and consumers in new and existing markets,” said Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Crown Castle. “We look forward to continuing to support T-Mobile’s growth by investing in infrastructure assets to meet their network needs for years to come.”





