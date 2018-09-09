Swisscom picks Ericsson + Juniper for 5G IP transport

Ericsson will supply a new end-to-end 5G IP transport network to Swisscom. The deployment will use Ericsson's Router 6000 and Juniper Networks' 5G core routing portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Ericsson said it takes end-to-end responsibility for Swisscom's 4G and 5G networks – from radio base stations to the data center. This includes hosting core applications such as IMS and Packet Core and managing network slices end to end with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.



Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO at Swisscom, says: "We have selected Ericsson's transport solution for our 5G network. Partnering with Juniper Networks, Ericsson has extended its transport coverage and can now take end-to-end transport responsibility all the way from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the next generation core. Seamlessly managed and orchestrated, this reduces our complexity and affords a more efficient, high-performing network."



Arun Bansal, Senior Vice President and Head of Ericsson in Europe & Latin America, says: "Ericsson has stepped up and taken responsibility for transport. This deal is an important proof point for the end-to-end 5G transport solutions that we recently launched. The ease of use of our one-stop shop reduces not only complexity for Swisscom but also their total cost of ownership."



Swisscom has previously announced that it will be ready to launch its 5G network by the end of 2018.