Sunit Patel to head new T-Mobile transition efforts

T-Mobile US announced the appointment of Sunit Patel as its new Executive Vice President, Merger and Integration Lead, effective October 1, 2018.



Patel will lead T-Mobile’s strategic planning efforts to integrate its business with Sprint.



The parties expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2019.



Patel previously served as CenturyLink's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He previously held the same role at Level 3 Communications for more than 14 years before the two companies merged in 2017. Before that, he was CFO and co-founder of Looking Glass Networks, a facilities-based provider of metropolitan telecommunication transport services. He was also previously Treasurer of MCI WorldCom, and Treasurer of MFS Communications, a competitive local exchange carrier acquired by WorldCom.



“We are increasingly optimistic about the path we’re on to create the New T-Mobile and are now looking forward to bringing someone with Sunit’s experience to our team to lead us through the strategic planning for integration of our businesses -- one of the most exciting and integral aspects of this merger,” said T- Mobile President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert. “Sunit has the depth of knowledge needed to create and drive forward a highly complex, strategic initiative of this magnitude. He will have a tremendous impact on shaping the New T-Mobile, and will add even more value to the company for many years to come.”





