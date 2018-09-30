SSE teams with Three UK and O2 for fibre through London sewers

SSE Enterprise Telecoms, which operates a 13,700km private telecoms network and an estate of 15 data centres across the UK, announced a fibre agreement with Three UK and O2 that will form the basis of enhanced fibre access in the country’s capital.



The companies will intend to deploy fibre through the sewers of London to enhance backhaul capabilities of 4G and 5G networks.



Under the agreement with Three UK and O2, approximately 100 points of connectivity exit from this central London sewer network via two BT Exchanges. By partnering with SSE Enterprise Telecoms, Three UK and O2 can operate their own Central London Area (CLA) network, while also accessing spare fibre ducts for future initiatives in London.



“Networks will fundamentally underpin the UK’s digital economy and will be essential to 5G services,” said Colin Sempill, Managing Director of SSE Enterprise Telecoms. “With this high capacity core in the London sewers, Three UK and O2 are tapping into our unique, diverse connectivity and putting their networks in a strong position to trial 5G offerings, while enhancing existing services for their customers.”



Dave Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of Three UK added, “New and innovative models are essential to improving the customer experience of mobile networks by increasing the availability of dark fibre for mobile backhaul and driving competition in the market. Our partnership with SSE Enterprise Telecoms and O2 is one of the first examples of using existing infrastructure to improve connectivity in an urban area.”



Brendan O’Reilly, Chief Technology Officer of O2 shared: “This kind of agreement is essential to allow for continued investment and improvement of services for our customers. This partnership is a great example of SSE Enterprise Telecoms, Three UK and O2 coming together in a collaborative and innovative way to address the growing challenge and pressure of obtaining access to fibre for mobile backhaul in the UK”