Sprint picks Ericsson to build distributed and virtualized core for IoT

Sprint and Ericsson announced a global relationship to build a distributed and virtualized core network dedicated specifically to IoT. The work includes developing an IoT operating system to provide an optimal flow of device data, enabling immediate, actionable intelligence at the network edge for end users and enterprises. Some highlights:



The Core Network





Dedicated to help provide: low latency and highest availability.

Distributed and virtualized: reduces distance between the device generating the data and the IoT application processing it; nodes are distributed right to the enterprise premise, if necessary, to support specific security, privacy and latency requirements.

Connectivity management and Device management:

Capabilities enable simplified inbound and outbound activity for device connectivity.

Configuration and updates of firmware and software are managed for each device. All data is managed securely with world-class security on the chip level.

The IoT OS provides full subscription lifecycle management and monitoring of billing and usage data.

Capability to ingest enormous amounts of data while delivering immediate intelligence on that data.

Service assurance for all IoT elements and enterprise locations, including network operations center monitoring, service resource fulfillment, cloud orchestration management and application management.





"We are combining our IoT strategy with Ericsson's expertise to build a platform primed for the most demanding applications like artificial intelligence, edge computing, robotics, autonomous vehicles and more with ultra-low-latency, the highest availability and an unmatched level of security at the chip level," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT for Sprint. "This is a network built for software and it's ready for 5G. Our IoT platform is for those companies, large and small, that are creating the immediate economy.""Sprint is a pioneer in IoT and we are excited to work together to create a truly disruptive IoT business," said Asa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technology & emerging business, Ericsson. "Sprint will be one of the first to market with a distributed core network and operating system built especially for IoT and powered by Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform. Our goal is to make it easy for Sprint and their customers to access and use connected intelligence, enabling instant and actionable insights for a better customer experience and maximum value."