Sprint intros Magic Box small cell, version 3

Sprint launched the third version of its Magic Box small cell for residential users and small businesses.



The LTE Advanced-capable device uses 4x4 MIMO, higher order modulation (256QAM) and three-carrier aggregation within Sprint’s licensed spectrum to boost performance. The new unit also includes Wi-Fi backhaul so the device can work using a Wi-Fi connection if wireless coverage is not available. Sprint Magic Box has a color screen that clearly displays key information, two USB ports for charging devices, and an Ethernet port for future support of network devices.

Like its predecessor, the new Sprint Magic Box was manufactured by Airspan Networks.





"We’re excited to introduce the next generation of our innovative Sprint Magic Box, leveraging advanced technology and our vast 2.5 GHz spectrum to benefit businesses deploying the units and our Sprint customers in the vicinity," said Dr. John Saw, Sprint chief technology officer. "Sprint Magic Box is another great solution we are using to continually improve data coverage and speeds to provide a better experience for our customers."Sprint notes that more than 260,000 Magic Boxes have been distributed to businesses and homes in more than 200 cities since the device first launched in May 2017, representing one of the largest small cell deployments in the world.https://business.sprint.com/magic-box