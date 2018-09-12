Sprint intros Magic Box small cell, version 3

Sprint launched the third version of its Magic Box small cell for residential users and small businesses.
The LTE Advanced-capable device uses 4x4 MIMO, higher order modulation (256QAM) and three-carrier aggregation within Sprint’s licensed spectrum to boost performance. The new unit also includes Wi-Fi backhaul so the device can work using a Wi-Fi connection if wireless coverage is not available. Sprint Magic Box has a color screen that clearly displays key information, two USB ports for charging devices, and an Ethernet port for future support of network devices.
Like its predecessor, the new Sprint Magic Box was manufactured by Airspan Networks.
Sprint notes that more than 260,000 Magic Boxes have been distributed to businesses and homes in more than 200 cities since the device first launched in May 2017, representing one of the largest small cell deployments in the world.
https://business.sprint.com/magic-box