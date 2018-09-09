SpaceX launches Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellite

SpaceX successfully launched of the Telstar 18 VANTAGE satellite to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.



Telstar 18 VANTAGE, which was built by SSL, is the third high throughput satellite (HTS) in Telesat’s global fleet and the first with coverage over the Asia Pacific region. It will provide extensive C-band capacity over Asia, with Ku-band HTS spots over Indonesia and Malaysia, and its five additional Ku-band beams.



The first stage landed successfully on SpaceX's drone ship in the Atlantic.





