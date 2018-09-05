South Atlantic Inter Link subsea completed from Cameroon to Brazil

Construction of the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) subsea cable between Cameroon and Brazil has been completed.



The 6,000 km subsea cable was installed by Huawei Marine Networks. It follows a direct path from Kribi (Cameroon) to Fortaleza (Brazil). The system features a 4 fiber pair configuration supporting 100G wavelengths for a total capacity of 32 Tbps.



The SAIL consortium is a joint investment by China Unicom (with its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Unicom do Brasil Telecomunicacoes Ltda) and CAMTEL.



