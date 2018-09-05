Construction of the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) subsea cable between Cameroon and Brazil has been completed.
The 6,000 km subsea cable was installed by Huawei Marine Networks. It follows a direct path from Kribi (Cameroon) to Fortaleza (Brazil). The system features a 4 fiber pair configuration supporting 100G wavelengths for a total capacity of 32 Tbps.
The SAIL consortium is a joint investment by China Unicom (with its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Unicom do Brasil Telecomunicacoes Ltda) and CAMTEL.
South Atlantic Inter Link subsea completed from Cameroon to Brazil
