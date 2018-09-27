SoftBank tests Non-IP Data Delivery for NB-IoT

SoftBank is testing NIDD (Non-IP Data Delivery) for NB-IoT over its commercial network.



NIDD, which is defined by 3GPP, enables users to transmit data to IoT devices without allocating an IP address. Two benefits are cited: better security by not using IP in transmission; and better efficiency by not requiring header information.



SoftBank said it aims to leverage NIDD technology to introduce and commercialize devices tailored to various businesses and fields such as crime prevention, social infrastructure and agriculture, making full use of its distinctive features of high security, low power consumption, and high area coverage.





Akira Sakakibara, CTO at Microsoft Japan, stated “We expect that NIDD technology to reduce communication load for IoT devices and enables to accelerate utilization in IoT field especially for those who had difficulty in conventional condition. As NIDD technology corresponds to open standards, it can easily connects to Microsoft Azure IoT platform and enable to implement data management, view and AI features. SoftBank and Microsoft Japan will continuously contribute to accelerate IoT technology utilization in every industry.”



Tadashi Okazaki, Head of Solution Architect, Amazon Web Services Japan K.K., said “Along with the popularization and growth of IoT technology, absolute security for IoT devices itself is strongly in demand. With the implementation of NIDD technology which securely connect AWS IoT platform and peripheral device, we expect to accelerate the popularization of IoT technology. Low power consumption is one of the characteristic of NIDD technology. Therefore, we hope to solve long discussed controversy of IoT devices high power consumptions.”





