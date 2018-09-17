Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD) enters V 2.0

The Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD) Multi Source Agreement (MSA) Group, whose founding members include Alibaba, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell EMC, Finisar, HPE, Huawei, Intel, Juniper, Lumentum, Mellanox, Molex, and TE Connectivity, released the v2.0 specification for the SFP-DD pluggable interface.



SFP-DD is the next-generation SFP form factor for DAC and AOC cabling, and optical transceivers. The innovative electrical interface is designed to support two lanes that operate up to 25 Gbps NRZ or 56 Gbps PAM4 per lane modulation — providing aggregate bandwidth of 50 Gbps NRZ or 112 Gbps PAM4 with excellent signal integrity.



The newly updated specification version 2.0 reflects enhancements to the mechanicals, extended modules and enhanced polarizing key of the high-speed, high-density SFP-DD electrical interface, targeting support of up to 3.5 W optical modules in an enterprise environment.



Version 1.0 of the spec was released in September 2017.



"Through strategic collaborations, we work to increase speed, density and scalability in next-generation servers," said Scott Sommers, Chair of the SFP-DD MSA. "We effectively enhance the roadmap in network applications to meet the challenging demands data centers and enterprise networking platforms are up against."



SFP-DD MSA contributing members are Accelink, Amphenol, AOI, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Fourte, Genesis, Hisense, Infinera, Innolight, Maxim, Multilane, Nokia, Oclaro, Senko, Source Photonics, US Conec, and ZTE.



http://www.sfp-dd.com