SK Telecom to launch 802.11.ax Wi-Fi

SK Telecom is preparing to launch a next-gen public Wi-Fi service based on the 802.11.ax, which offers up to 4.8 Gbps per AP. This is about four times faster than the Giga Wi-Fi (802.11ac Wave1, 1.3Gbps) that SK Telecom first commercialized in 2013.



'T Wi-Fi AX' uses four antennas to transmit and receive radio waves, and the available frequency bandwidth is 160MHz, which is twice the conventional Wi-Fi. The 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands are used.



The latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones are equipped with 802.11.ax chips, and SK Telecom anticipates that other models will be as well.



"T Wi-Fi AX" is the first in Korea to utilize commercial APs that have been officially certified by the government. The AP received an electromagnetic compatibility certification from the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) at the end of August and final equipment approval from the Ministry of Information and Communication.



